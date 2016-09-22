Grandview Alderman Resigns

by Mary Wilson, mwilson@jcadvocate.com
The City of Grandview has seen tremendous strides toward progress over the last several months, including groundbreakings, ribbon cuttings, announcements and more. Week after week, the City’s elected officials have been welcoming new businesses and been present at numerous community activities promoting the great things happening. One alderman has been noticeably absent.
Ward 1 Alderman Debbie Bibbs last attended a work session on June 21, while her last regular meeting was on August 9. On Monday, September 12, Bibbs submitted a resignation letter to Mayor Leonard Jones effective immediately, stating recent health issues require her immediate attention.
According to Bibbs, resignation wasn’t something she envisioned, but because of her health issues she felt she didn’t have any other option. She added that there is nothing in place for medical leave of elected officials.
“I have appreciated and enjoyed the relationships that I have developed while in this position,” said Bibbs. “I hope our relationships will go far beyond having worked together as elected persons and staff representing our great city, but relationships that have developed into friendships.”
Elected in April 2015, Bibbs became the first African-American woman elected to the Grandview Board of Aldermen. It also became the first time in Grandview’s history that three female aldermen were seated at one time. In 2014, the City of Grandview was seeking a candidate to fill a Ward I vacancy. With encouragement from friends, Bibbs, a resident for over 35 years, applied. Although she did not get the appointment, Bibbs decided to run for the position when it appeared on the April 2015 ballot.
“I’m so thankful and I appreciate the opportunity I was given to be on the Board and to sit in and be a part of helping move Grandview forward,” said Bibbs. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”
Going forward, according to policy on vacancy, the City Clerk will accept letters of interest from and send applications for appointment to qualified individuals to fill the position within a period of time specified by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. That timeframe will be determined soon, according to Jones.
The applications will be reviewed, and after the Mayor and Board of Aldermen have selected an individual to fill the vacancy, a special meeting will be convened; the individual will be appointed and will serve until the next regular municipal election in April 2017.
