Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Grandview Firefighter Currently Under Investigation for Illegal Activity
Breaking News: The Jackson County Advocate has confirmed that a warrant was served on Friday, January 20, against a Grandview firefighter. According to the City of Grandview, the employee is on leave pending an investigation. Several weeks ago, our news office received a tip from a community member regarding some illegal activity out of Grandview Fire Station #3, located at 5501 Harry Truman Drive. Our editor immediately contacted authorities, who have been investigating the case. We are working to confirm the name of the city employee, the illegal actvities involved, as well as any impact this has had on operations and will provide updates as information becomes available.
Posted by Mary Wilson at 2:46 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment