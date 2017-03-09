Early Literacy Space Opens in Grandview Library

by Mary Wilson
The Grandview Branch of Mid-Continent Public Library opened the Early Literacy Space last Friday, March 3, and celebrated the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The idea behind the space is to help build necessary pre-reading skills from an early age.
“Let me thank all of the voters of Jackson, Clay and Platte Counties for your overwhelming support of us and the things we do within our communities,” said Brent Husher, Grandview Branch Manager.
Husher added that while it may look like parents and kids are playing in the Early Literacy Space, it provides a developmental process to get young children ready to read.
“That is what this space is designed for,” Husher said. “They’re learning without even knowing it.”
The Early Literacy Space is the latest addition to Mid-Continent’s Grow-a-Reader initiative, which includes story time, the summer learning program, and other activities to promote literacy skills throughout a lifetime. A portion of the funds for the new space was given from Ross Dress for Less in Truman’s Marketplace, who donated $2,500 to the library when they opened last summer.
The Grandview Branch offers free weekly story times on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m., and on the first and third Thursday nights at 7:00 p.m. each month. Play and Learn open play, where early literacy educators will help guide activities for parents and children, is on the first and third Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. each month.
