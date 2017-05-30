City opens solicitation process to design, build and finance new KCI terminal

|KCMO City Manager Troy Schulte is opening the solicitation process for qualified companies interested in designing, building and privately financing a single terminal at Kansas City International Airport.
Schulte is directing the Procurement Division to publish a Request for Qualifications/Proposals (RFQ/P) for the KCI Terminal Modernization. The proposal will include the requirements that have been the focal points of recent discussions and will reflect what the airlines agreed to a year ago.
“The winning proposer would still go through the process of developing an MOU for Council approval," Schulte said. "This RFQ/P requires delivery of all the elements we want in a new terminal – convenient, close parking, better pickup and drop-off lanes, more seating in passenger waiting areas and other conveniences.”
The RFQ/P will ask for proposals that:
"This is a win for Kansas City," Mayor Sly James said. "Our airport is the most vital investment we make in order to share our city with the world. And now we know firms are ready to compete to make our airport as world-class as our city."
- Design, build and privately finance a 750,000 square foot terminal
- Provide at least 6,500 spot parking garage
- Include 35 gates, but can expand to 42 gates
- Reflect the design approved by airlines a year ago
- Reflect the financing approved by airlines
- Utilize local construction workers
- Pay prevailing wages
- Meet or exceed the City's MBE/WBE goals as well as workforce development or job training for local workers
- Ensure the City retains ownership and operation of the airport
- Meet LEED gold certification
- Include 1% of the cost dedicated to the arts
A privately financed airport terminal idea is believed to be the first-of-its kind in the nation. An innovative model, the airport would receive financing through private investment, paid for by airport usage fees, with no funds coming from the City’s general fund, taxes, or existing bonds. The company selected would develop the design at their own risk.
The RFQ/P is being issued Tuesday, May 30, and will be due on June 20, which is a standard, three-week period. Companies submitting proposals should be prepared for in-person presentations on June 22 with the selection committee. The best proposal will be selected after reviewing all of the proposals and presentations.
The winning proposer will still have to develop a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the City -- a process that allows both parties to continue their due diligence prior to a public vote. Even during this process, the City will conduct public meetings to provide updates and answer questions.
“We will continue to have public hearings to keep our residents engaged in this community dialogue" Councilwoman Jolie Justus said. "Throughout this process we want to keep listening to our residents and to keep answering their questions.”
The City will continue to own and operate the airport.
“This RFQ/P ensures an open process that delivers the best deal for the city and our residents," Councilman Jermaine Reed said. "It also continues our commitment to local and minority hiring on this important project.”
Additional information can be found at kcmo.gov/newkci.
No comments:
Post a Comment