Grandview man charged in weekend homicide

On Sunday, January 14, Grandview Police were dispatched to the Arbors of Grandview apartment complex on report of a burned body found near a dumpster. The officers responded to 6715 E 119th Street, where they discovered a 27-year-old female victim from Grandview.
The victim, Lynnette Williams (dob: 05/26/90), suffered traumatic injuries and was burned. On Tuesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker charged 27-year-old Kasanova Callier, of Grandview, with Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges.
When officers arrived on the scene, they extinguished the fire and tracked where Williams’s body was dragged in the snow from an apartment complex stairwell nearby. They also found blood and heard from witnesses of a disturbance in the apartment where police had responded previously on domestic disturbances involving the victim and the defendant. The Medical Examiner advised the victim had suffered deep cuts to her throat and a stab wound to her abdomen. Callier's shoe was matched to a unique shoe print found near the drag marks at the crime scene. Evidence of blood was found in the apartment. Callier told Grandview detectives that Williams was a bad mother and she had tried to stab him so he had to kill her.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash.
No comments:
Post a Comment