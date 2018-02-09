Candidates prepare for April election

*Editor's Note: In the February 8, 2018 published edition, we incorrectly stated that Clifford Ragan had resigned from the Hickman Mills Board of Education. We apologize for the misprint.
by Mary Wilson
Filing for those seeking office in the upcoming April local elections closed last month in Grandview and South Kansas City. The City of Grandview, Grandview C-4 School District and Hickman Mills C-1 School District were all open for potential candidates to run.
In the Grandview C-4 School District, there were three positions open. The Grandview Board of Education has had a vacancy since former president Wayne Terpstra resigned late last year. His seat was available for a two-year term, and Monica Terry, Grandview resident and district parent, filed for that position unopposed. Incumbents Leonard Greene, current board president, and Chuck Cornforth filed to continue serving another three-year term, also unopposed. Due to no opposition, the school district will not hold an election in April.
The Hickman Mills C-1 School District will see five candidates on their ballots on April 3. There are two seats open for a three-year term and one seat available for a one-year term, due to the vacancy created by the resignation of Byron Townsend. Luther Chandler has filed for the one-year term, while Sandra Sexton, current president Carol Graves, incumbent Alvin Brooks and William Young have filed for the two open three-year seats.
The City of Grandview Board of Aldermen had three openings for the three respective wards. Sandra Kessinger, Annette Turnbaugh, and James Crain each filed to retain their seats on the Board. Grandview voters will have the opportunity to suggest write-in candidates, or vote for the incumbents.
“Since I am running uncontested, I will begin my third term in April,” said Kessinger. “In the time I’ve been in office, I have been privileged to be a part of some very exciting activities in the City, including the renovation of Truman’s Marketplace and downtown Main St. I am humbled to continue to be a part of the forward momentum that is helping to reshape our collective identity.”
The last day to register to vote for the April 3, 2018, general election will be March 7. Those wishing to register can do so online at the Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.mo.gov.
