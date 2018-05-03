Education Foundation celebrates two decades

by Mary Wilson
The Grandview Education Foundation is celebrating 20 years of service and dedication to the students and faculty of the Grandview C-4 School District. On Thursday, April 26, current Foundation supporters and founding members gathered to celebrate the beginnings of the organization.
Former Grandview Superintendent Dr. Jerry Thornsberry was instrumental in the start of the Grandview Education Foundation (GEF), which was officially established in 1997. He shared how GEF began, and applauded the volunteers whom over the last 20 years have made the Foundation successful.
“I certainly want to begin my comments by congratulating those of you who have taken the Foundation and made it a success over the years,” said Thornsberry. “It is certainly reflective of the interest and the hard work that many of you have done. Really, it’s the work you’ve done and your efforts, rather than the idea and the concept, which should be celebrated.”
Prior to 1997, the late Roy Meyers, of Meyers Real Estate in Grandview, would drop by Thornsberry’s office to talk. According to Thornsberry, Meyers was one of a group of historically significant Grandview residents who were passionate about the community and the school district.
“Why Roy selected me and would visit with me, I don’t know,” said Thornsberry. “He was not visible in a lot of community activities or offices, but he was vitally interested in the image of the school district and the image of the community and how they fit together.”
Over time, the two talked about different ideas to help improve that image, and that’s when the idea of an education foundation surfaced. At the time, Thornsberry says there may have been only one other school foundation in the area. After discussions with other community leaders, it became apparent that the idea would be supported.
“I retired in 1997, right as this was getting started,” said Thornsberry. “A lot of the organization’s beginnings and board actions probably happened after I left. I do remember that everybody that we mentioned the idea to were very positive about it and would support it going forward.”
In the last 20 years, approximately $1,077,567 has been contributed to enhance the educational opportunities for students in the Grandview C-4 School District. Grandview Education has awarded more than 157 teacher and staff grants, and administered over $300,000 in student scholarships.
“There’s several people who deserve a lot of credit for the beginning, or the idea of the foundation,” said Thornsberry. “This is the first school activity that I’ve attended in 21 years of retirement. I’m really proud of our school district. I’m proud of this community, and I congratulate each of you who have worked to make the foundation a success.”
Current Grandview Superintendent Dr. Kenny Rodrequez has been active in support of the Grandview Education Foundation during his time in the district, according to GEF President Cindy Bastian.
“I don’t think that we can accomplish the things in this district that we need to without an active foundation,” said Rodrequez. “This one, in particular, has proven that on many occasions. We can’t accomplish our ultimate mission of educating every one of our kids without the support of the Foundation.”
Rodrequez said that the foundation is much more than providing scholarships for Grandview’s students and teacher grants; GEF is active in the community and provides support in the schools.
“We are still reaping the benefits of the creation of this foundation,” said Rodrequez. “But, ultimately, our kids are seeing the benefits. On behalf of the school district, thank you for everything that each of you have had to do with this.”
Bastian announced a new GEF scholarship, in honor of founding and current member Kathy Meyers, who has dedicated many years to the Grandview C-4 School District. She served as a Board of Education member and former president, currently works for the district, and is a Grandview alum.
“Certainly there are many people in this room who deserve this,” said Meyers. “Thank you, Dr. Thornsberry, for giving my dad an ear, and thanks to everyone all the way to the current Board, because it takes a lot of people, a lot of time and energy and a lot of dedication, and that’s what we have here. I can guarantee that my father would be very proud of what GEF has done over the last 20 years.”
Grandview Education Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a mission to partner with the Grandview C-4 School District and the community to enhance educational opportunities for students and staff in the district. For more information, visit www.grandviewedfoundation.org.
