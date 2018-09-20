Thursday, September 20, 2018
Advocate earns first-place awards in Better Newspaper Contest
As part of the annual convention, the results of Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest were announced on Saturday, September 15. The Jackson County Advocate brought home some awards. We received:
First Place - Best Sports Photograph - Brent Kalwei
First Place - Best Sports Feature Story - Brent Kalwei
First Place - Best Feature Story - Mary Wilson
Third Place - Best Government Coverage - Mary Wilson
Third Place - Best Story About History - Mary Wilson
Honorable Mention - Best Business Story - Mary Wilson
Wilson and Kalwei are pictured above receiving their awards with Missouri Press Association’s Second Vice President Trevor Vernon.
Posted by Mary Wilson at 11:05 AM
