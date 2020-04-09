Grandview Police Find Unique Way to Continue Connecting with Community

by Mary WilsonChief Charles Iseman of the Grandview Police Department credits the Move Toward the Badge initiative and community outreach programs as keys to their success. With community events being temporarily suspended, Iseman saw the need to stay connected to the community his department serves.
From Dr. Seuss to Mother Goose, Grandview police officers have been reading some of their favorite stories for followers on social media to enjoy. Cop Stories began with the city’s communications manager Valarie Poindexter bringing in one of her son’s favorite books, The Duckling Gets a Cookie, which Master Sergeant Greg Smith began reading live on Facebook one Friday morning.
“I shared the idea with the Chief and he didn’t even blink; he just said, ‘do it,’” said Poindexter. “The community reaction has been so amazing, but what’s even better is the interaction. Dozens of people comment; some send pictures or tell officers which book to read next.”
Poindexter said that every story is reaching audiences in the thousands. Cop Stories are typically
posted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 11:30 a.m. Poindexter said that the officers will
take book requests, and that Officer McGruff might make an appearance soon, too.
“Cop Stories is just one small way our officers can touch the lives of the children in Grandview, and it gives them something positive to focus on,” said Iseman. “It has also been remarkable how the Grandview community has rallied in support of our first responders with cleaning supplies, homemade masks, and meals for our folks working on the front lines.”
The department has received numerous donations, including N95 masks for officers to wear, food and other goodies, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer made by Restless Spirits Distillery.
“As the Chief, I want to send out a great big thank you to the awesome people in Grandview,” Iseman said.
To follow along and watch Cop Stories, visit @GrandviewMOPD on Facebook.com.
