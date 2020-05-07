Grandview Student Receives $50,000 Surprise

by Mary Wilson
At a time when communities are searching for some good news, just that came to a Grandview High School junior in the form of a celebration on Friday, May 1.
Grandview High School junior Jarri Brooks dreams of going to college and becoming a certified public accountant. On Friday, that dream became one step closer to reality when Brooks discovered he is one of 1,169 KC Scholar scholarship recipients across the metro.
“It feels like it’s my birthday, and it’s not my birthday,” said a surprised Brooks as he met representatives from KC Scholars and local media on the front lawn of his apartment building in Grandview.
KC Scholars announced on Friday their college scholarships for low and modest-income students across a six-county area of the Kansas City region. The awards provide financial assistance, college advisement, and college planning and persistence support for students who have the greatest need and who may otherwise be unable to complete a postsecondary degree. This year, students from 95 public, private, public charter, and home-based high schools applied for the scholarship.
Brooks, along with six other Grandview High School students, will receive a $10,000 scholarship upon entering college his freshman year, renewable up to four additional years. Along with the scholarship announcement at his home, Brooks was greeted by a parade of cars, with representation from area colleges and universities like Metropolitan Community Colleges, UMKC, Mizzou, Donnelly College and many more. A few teachers and administrators from Grandview also attended the parade.
“Jarri is an outstanding young man. Not just athletically or academically, but he is a great citizen as well,” said Grandview High School Assistant Principal Brian Rudolph, who drove through Brooks’ parade a couple of times. “He is always kind and has an outstanding personality. He will be a fantastic representative for KC Scholars.”
“KC Scholars stands for hope and opportunity – something our collective soul yearns for at this time,” said Beth Tankersley-Bankhead, president and CEO of KC Scholars. “The impact will live on for generations to come and will enrich our regional community. KC Scholars opens doors of opportunity for our scholars, and for their families, and ensures fair and equitable access to education and employment. With the support of this program, this region’s students can fulfill their dreams.”
Other Grandview students receiving the $50,000 scholarship are: Sarah Bensahri, Ollie Coleman, Tristyn Little, Tenisha Perkins, Sasha Sandoval-Williams and Guadalupe Santillanes.
No comments:
Post a Comment