Investor Looks to Purchase Former Bank Building to Build Service Station

by Mary K. King
The Grandview Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, June 9, held a public hearing for a zoning amendment for the former bank building located at 6500 Main Street. The property, which currently serves as RT’s Awards and Trophies, was purchased several years ago by Rick Thompson after the building was vacant for some time.
Jeff Teague of Teague Construction submitted the application for rezoning of the property, currently zoned OS (office services). A developer has a contract to purchase the building and land, and wishes to rezone to allow for a service station and convenience store (C-2, or general commercial, zoning).
“This property will be affected by the Frontage Road conversion from one-way to two-way traffic, of which the city is currently in the engineering and design phases,” said City Planner Dave McCumber. “The west side of the property and the property line will be shifted slightly.”
The current OS zoning is directly adjacent to C-2 zoning, which McCumber says will need to be changed in order to get approval for building a gas station. With the existing C-2 zoning next to the property, he said it would be easy to extend that west into the property in question. McCumber added that the city’s planning commission voted unanimously in favor of the zoning map amendment for the property.
“I had a client who came to me looking for a site that had C-2 zoning and he wanted to locate in Grandview,” said Teague. “Right now, the purpose is to build a convenience store. Obviously, there’s a long way to go on getting to everything if this gets approved, but there’s a possibility they may not build a convenience store, too. It could end up being a small commercial building or retail building.”
Teague said that the chance is greater that the property buyer, Bibir Sultan, will build a convenience store at the location, especially considering the new access road, once completed, will cut right through the property.
“If the road wasn’t going to go through there, and there wasn’t going to be increased traffic, my client would not have requested the rezoning,” said Teague. “He wouldn’t even be interested in this piece of property. We really felt like this was appropriate for the city.”
RT’s has been located at the building for years, Teague said, and it needs substantial work. The building is aging and has foundation problems that would be expensive to repair.
“Our intention, no matter what, is to tear that building down,” said Teague. “Any time you take an old building and build something new, and up to current standards, it is a good thing.”
Alderman John Maloney questioned whether or not Teague’s client has looked into purchasing the closed gas station located on the northeast corner of Blue Ridge and Grandview Road. Teague indicated that he believes that gas station will eventually reopen.
The Board of Aldermen will make the decision on the rezoning of 6500 Main Street at a future meeting.
