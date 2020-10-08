Gubernatorial Forum - Rescheduled

Republican Governor Mike Parson and Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway, along with third party candidates Libertarian Rik Combs and Green Party Jerome Bauer, Missouri candidates for Governor, will face off for the first time on Friday, October 9, at 2 p.m. It was originally scheduled for September, but was postponed due to Parson’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
The Gubernatorial forum, sponsored by the Missouri Press Association and KIMU-8, will be televised and streamed live. The event, produced in cooperation with the Missouri School of Journalism, will be held at the University of Missouri’s historic Missouri Theatre.
The candidates will share a common stage to discuss their positions on issues affecting Missouri. David Lieb, the Associated Press’ chief correspondent in Jefferson City, will moderate the debate. Candidates will be questioned by media members representing KOMU, the Missouri School of Journalism, and the
Missouri Press Association.
The livestream will be available on the Jackson County Advocate’s website, under the NEWS tab, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jcadvocatenewspaper.
For a recap of the debate, look for the story in next week’s issue of the Advocate.
No comments:
Post a Comment