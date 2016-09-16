Former KCMO Councilman Targeted in Drive-by Shooting

by Mary Wilson
Tucked back on a dead-end street in a quiet neighborhood in South Kansas City, John Sharp was home working on a few things before heading to bed in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 1. The former Kansas City, Missouri city councilman lives on a street where children are often playing outside, with bicycles left in driveways and basketballs finding home in nearby yards.
The peace and quiet of the overnight hours was disturbed on September 1. Sharp said he had just returned inside the house after retrieving some items from his garage when he heard at least eight rounds of gunfire from just outside his home.
“I thought they were right outside my window, it was so loud,” said Sharp. “Police recovered five shell casings that night and neighbors found two more after that. It’s just a wonder that somebody wasn’t killed.”
A neighbor had surveillance cameras on the night of the shooting, but Sharp said the quality of the video is poor. The footage shows the suspect’s car heading west down the street, slow in front of Sharp’s house with a suspect hanging out of the passenger’s window shooting at the house over the roof of the car and then drive away. Another neighbor saw the car, but didn’t make out enough details to provide police with make or model.
“They were shooting a 40-caliber, which is a pretty big gun,” said Sharp. At the time of the shooting, a vehicle in Sharp’s driveway had a hole in the back window with the bullet lodged in the roof of the car. Since then, the window has shattered. Another bullet hole can be seen in Sharp’s garage door that eventually hit the back wall of the garage.
Sharp’s neighbor’s house was also hit with bullets, including one that went through a sleeping child’s bedroom. A car in that driveway also has a bullet hole in it, along with the roof of the house.
“I hadn’t even realized they were hit that night,” said Sharp. “I found out the next day. She (the homeowner) just moved in from out of state. She hasn’t been here long enough to make any enemies. I’m not sure she’ll be here very long after this.”
He believes he was a target of retaliation stemming from a recent election and political activities he’s been involved with.
“I don’t go to clubs anymore and I’m not messing around with somebody’s wife, you know?” said Sharp. “About all I do anymore is charitable work.”
A reward of up to $2000 is being offered for any information regarding the drive-by shooting. Witnesses are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
